If you are a video game lover, you surely know how exciting it is to have a Nintendo Switch Neon console, and if you are thinking of buying one of these items to entertain yourself on vacation to enjoy discovering new dimensions with games. Now, both Sears and Walmart are competing to offer you the best price on this highly desired console.

It's your chance to take it home and start enjoying hours of fun, don't miss the opportunity to purchase your Nintendo Switch Neon Console at an incredible price at Sears or Walmart. Also, remember that our online stores offer a wide variety of accessories and technological products to complement your gaming experience.

Sears: Nintendo Switch Neon Console

At the department store owned by Carlos Slim, Sears, you can find the Nintendo Switch Neon console with an incredible 17% discount. For only $6,699, you can purchase it and also enjoy free shipping to any part of the country and not only that, so you don't miss this opportunity, you can comfortably pay for it in months without interest with your Sears card.

Walmart: Nintendo Switch Neon Console

On the other hand, Walmart also joins the competition by offering the Nintendo Switch Neon console at an incredibly low price. For only $4,495.00, you can take this console home and pay for it in up to 12 comfortable fixed monthly payments of $591.41.

Characteristics:

⦿ Three Modes in One: The Nintendo Switch Console allows you to enjoy your favorite games anytime, anywhere. You can use it in TV, semi-portable or portable mode according to your preferences.

⦿ 32 GB memory: Enough space to store your games, saved games and much more.

⦿ Includes Dock and 2 Joycon Controllers: Everything you need to start playing immediately.

⦿ Versatile and Portable Design: Take the fun with you wherever you go and share unforgettable moments with your friends and family.