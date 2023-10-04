Money remittances sent by Mexicans abroadmainly from the USA from North America (USA) to Mexico have increased: “The remittances to Mexico have accumulated a 40-month upward streak that began since May 2020. In addition, in the months of May, June, July and August of this year, remittances have exceeded 5.5 billion dollars; That is, we have already had 4 consecutive months with income from remittances greater than this amount” (Migration and Remittances Mexico: Remittances add up to 4 consecutive months with income greater than 5,500 million dollars, Juan José Li Ng, BBVA, 2/Oct/2023) . However, THERE IS ONE BUT THAT IS VALID: “These important flows of remittances to Mexico should translate into a higher level of well-being for recipient households; however, due to inflation and, mainly, the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the dollar, in real terms, households in Mexico received last August 12.6% fewer remittances than in the same month of 2022” (Ibidem). As can be seen, Mexicans abroad have increased their solidarity with Mexicans who are in the country. But the appreciation of dollar and inflation have meant that less money reaches Mexican families.

the rise of remittances It essentially has to do with the fact that in the USA and Mexico There is a very important differential in income from the sale of labor power: “The remittances to Mexico will continue to grow in the following months mainly due to the strong labor demand in USA and the very important wage differential between both countries. According to data from the Migration and Remittances Yearbook Mexico 2023, recently published, it is estimated that a person with a high school education in Mexico has an average income of 328 dollars per month, while a Mexican migrant in USA With the same educational level, he earns an average of $3,381 per month; that is, 10 times more” (Ibidem).

This difference means that legal and illegal migration to the USA continues to increase year after year. Likewise, arrests by US authorities have increased detentions of illegal immigrants at their border. The reality is that there are more Mexicans who go to the USA to work and send more money. To continue analyzing.

Of drug trafficking

Nobody can leave aside that in this increase in remittancesit has been pointed out in various journalistic and financial investigations, the money of the drug trafficking. Government financial and prosecution authorities organized crime Mexicans and North Americans must investigate and pursue the possibility that this is happening. He money laundering It is classified as a crime in Mexico and USES. So it is up to the Mexican and North American authorities to carry out investigations and investigations into whether organized crime is involved in the increase in remittances from the USA to Mexico.

Paragraphs: From October 2 and massacre

Luis González de Alba was one of the leaders of the student movement of 1968. In Milenio Diario, regarding the government’s brutal repression of the students on October 2 of that year, he declared: “In addition to the fact that the demonstration was beaten, there was another element: that Díaz Ordaz was president. Any other president of Mexico, before or after, no matter which one, resolves the conflict. It was a problem of elementary demands. We want them to pay for the treatment of the wounded they beat. Let them fire the responsible police chiefs and grenadiers. They were absolutely simple things. In no country is there a conflict over that. It became complicated because the president was a man absolutely closed to any demand” (Milenio 15/Jun/2018). Intransigence, the inability to dialogue, to adjective a movement, leads directly from power to repression. The historical legacy of President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz is repression, the massacre of students in Tlatelolco in 1968 (EL DEBATE, June 17, 2018).

Thirteen days later, in 2018, the majority of votes elected the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Now He has until September 30 to leave his legacy and what he builds must be accepted, since he was elected in democratic elections. And, on June 2 of next year, there will be a new president or president of Mexico, will be whoever wins the majority of votes in the elections. And whoever wins will have the legitimacy of the ballot boxes to carry out his legacy. For the current president and for the next one there are no limits other than compliance with the law. Only that.

