China cars | A new Chinese car is coming to Finland that claims to be “the absolute elite of electric cars”

The new electric car coming to Finland will “revolutionize the market”, says the importer.

To Finland there will be a new Chinese electric car, Voyah.

It is the car brand of the state-owned giant company Dongfeng, which was launched a couple of years ago. From its range, an SUV called Free arrives here.

“Voyah Free will revolutionize the premium class electric car market”, writes the Nordcars company, which is starting to import the car, in a preliminary announcement.

According to it, the car represents the “absolute elite” of electric cars. Sales will start in the next few weeks, but prices have not yet been published.

A frame of reference is given by Norway, where you can get a car for 749,000 kroner, or about 66,000 euros.

You can get it with money an SUV that is about five meters long and weighs about 2.3 tons. The battery pack is big, one hundred kilowatt hours. In an everyday electric car, it is often half the size.

The operating distance forecast is “only” 500 kilometers. That’s a good figure for an electric car, but Voyah’s size eats up the potential of a smart battery. The towing capacity is two tons.

There is a car in Norway 409 pieces registered.

At our house Voyah is already the third Chinese electric launch in a short time, as earlier this year they entered the market Byd and MG.

Voyah is aiming for the luxury end based on its speeches, although based on Norwegian prices, it is quite a bit cheaper than many of its competitors. For example, you can get a Bydi SUV at the cheapest price of around 70,000 euros.

Voyah Free will be presented to the media today, Wednesday, so the exact prices and the importer’s strategy will become clear in the near future. We will tell you more about the car on HS.fi on Thursday.