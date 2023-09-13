The National Electoral Institute (INE) approved that the pre-campaigns will begin on November 5, 2023 and will conclude on January 3, 2024. On the other hand, it was also agreed that requests for registration of coalition between the political parties for the elections of June 2, 2024 must be submitted no later than November 5, 2023 (Press release, INE, 9/Sep/2023). This determines November 5 as the deadline to know which parties will form an electoral coalition and nominate the same candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.. Until now the political manifestations have been that the PAN, PRI and PRD they go in one coalition with Xochitl Galvez. AND, Morena, PT and PVEM they will go in coalition with Claudia Sheinbaum. The match Citizen movement It has had diverse expressions from its leaders and governors. Some proposing that it go in coalition with other opposition parties and therefore with the candidate Xochitl Galvez; others have stated that they are going alone and have their own candidates; Finally, some have also expressed that I should wait for the ex-aspirant of Brunette, Marcelo Ebrad to open the door for him if he leaves Morena.

From the INE and gender parity

The same press release from INE establishes a condition of the electoral registries of candidates that goes in the direction of building gender parity in the constitution of the Chambers of the legislative power of the Federation: “Likewise, the principle of vertical and horizontal parity and what corresponds to the percentages in the voting blocks, in order to achieve the nomination of more women in the districts and entities with greater possibilities of victory, so that they are not assigned those districts or entities in which the parties present low voting percentages. (Press release, INE, 9/Sep/2023). That is, they will not only be able to send women candidacies to districts where they have no electoral possibilities according to their electoral statistics in number of votes in previous elections.

This fact, in Sinaloait was already pointed out by the Governor Rubén Rocha Moyawhen he explained that in the three most populated municipalities of Sinaloa There has never been a female municipal president. Yes there has been in other municipalities of the State, but in the three largest and most populated, Culiacán, Mazatlán and Ahome, No. It will be necessary to analyze what the State Electoral Institute of Sinaloa and the political parties in the State decide, regarding this aspect indicated by the governor of Sinaloa.

Registration of candidatures

He INE He also indicated the deadline for him to rule on the people who will be candidates for the elections of president of the republic, senators and federal deputies: “On February 29, 2024, no later than 11:00 a.m., the Local and District Councils will hold the special session for registering candidates for senatorial and deputation positions based on the Relative Majority Principle. Likewise, the General Council will meet on the same date to register the candidacies for the Presidency, for senators and deputations by the principle of Proportional Representation, as well as those for Relative Majority whose registration has been requested in a supplementary manner” (Press release, INE, 9/Sep/2023).

This determination indicates that by February 29 all the candidates will be duly established by the INE in all elected positions in the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate and the presidency of the republic. Afterwards, the electoral campaigns will follow. To continue analyzing.

Paragraphs: About political parties and democracy

The definition of a politic party is that there is an oligarchy that seeks to reproduce. And, in a democracy, that oligarchy observes the electoral laws and rules. The fundamental ones being the possibility of alternation and that the party that has the greatest number of votes wins, with the vote being free and secret of each citizen. So in defining its candidates, the fundamental thing is that the INE and their councils approve, before February 29, the registrations of the candidatures. And then, those candidates will go to seek the vote of the Mexicans. And the candidate who obtains the most votes will be the one who wins each election. Spot.

