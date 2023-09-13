Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

So far, over 2,900 people have died in a severe earthquake in Morocco. 100,000 children are said to have been affected by the quake. Here’s how you can help.

Munich – On the evening of September 8th there was a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Morocco. After a few days there is little hope for survivors in the devastated mountain villages of Morocco. Residents as well as rescue teams and foreign specialists fight their way through the rubble until they are exhausted. An operations manager for a British aid group warned of an increasing risk of illness if aid was further delayed.

A small child stands in the middle of the houses in Morocco that were destroyed by the severe earthquake. Over 100,000 children are said to be affected. © Mosa’ab Elshamy/dpa

According to information from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), around 100,000 children were affected by the consequences of the earthquake. Over 2,900 deaths have been counted so far and there are at least 5,530 injured. The earthquake destroyed thousands of houses in the most affected regions, leaving families in particular homeless and having to spend the cold nights outdoors. Aid organizations are therefore calling for donations. This means the population can be supplied with food, blankets and medical supplies.

Earthquake of the century in Morocco – photos show the extent of the disaster View photo series

Severe earthquake in Morocco: Donations – How you can help those affected