So far, over 2,900 people have died in a severe earthquake in Morocco. 100,000 children are said to have been affected by the quake. Here’s how you can help.
Munich – On the evening of September 8th there was a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Morocco. After a few days there is little hope for survivors in the devastated mountain villages of Morocco. Residents as well as rescue teams and foreign specialists fight their way through the rubble until they are exhausted. An operations manager for a British aid group warned of an increasing risk of illness if aid was further delayed.
According to information from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), around 100,000 children were affected by the consequences of the earthquake. Over 2,900 deaths have been counted so far and there are at least 5,530 injured. The earthquake destroyed thousands of houses in the most affected regions, leaving families in particular homeless and having to spend the cold nights outdoors. Aid organizations are therefore calling for donations. This means the population can be supplied with food, blankets and medical supplies.
Severe earthquake in Morocco: Donations – How you can help those affected
- UNICEF
IBAN: DE57 3702 0500 0000 3000 00
BIC: BFSWDE33XXX
Keyword: earthquake Morocco
- UNICEF has been committed to providing basic care for children in Morocco for many years, particularly in the areas of health care, nutrition, education and child protection.
- German Red Cross eV
IBAN: DE63 3702 0500 0005 0233 07
BIC: BFSWDE33XXX
Keyword: earthquake Morocco
- The German Red Cross – as a long-standing partner of the Moroccan Red Crescent (MRH) – is currently coordinating possible relief measures under high pressure together with our local partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in order to support the emergency relief measures that have already started in the most targeted way possible .
- Caritas international
IBAN: DE88 6602 0500 0202 0202 02
BIC: BFSWDE33KRL
Keyword: Emergency aid after earthquake in Morocco
- Caritas international is the globally active emergency and disaster relief organization of the German Caritas Association.
- Action Medeor
IBAN: DE78320500000000009993
BIC: SPKRDE33
Keyword: emergency aid earthquake Morocco
- As the world’s emergency pharmacy, action medeor is committed to the health of people worldwide.
- Doctors of the World eV
IBAN: DE06 1203 0000 1004 3336 60
BIC: BYLADEM1001
Keyword: Emergency and crisis aid Morocco
- Doctors of the World is the German section of the international humanitarian organization Médecins du Monde/Doctors of the World. The network works as a group and works to ensure that all people worldwide and in Germany can assert their right to health.
