“What are you doing?” the individual angrily asked the doctor who was treating his wife. Disturbed, the doctor stammered: “I’m taking his wife’s temperature.” “For the time being I will believe you,” the man replied. But if when you take out that thing I see that it does not have numbers, you are going to deal with me”. To the left of her eminent bust, the well-endowed waitress wore a name tag with her name on it: Luella. A slightly tipsy customer ceremoniously removed the cap she was wearing and asked, “Please tell me what the other one’s name is, so I can also pay my respects.” A showgirl told her friend: “I’m going to change my single bed for a double.” “I see,” said the friend. You are going to expand the business.” I believe that López Obrador neither thinks what he says nor says what he really thinks. His unfortunate phrase: “Don’t come to me with the story that the law is the law” already shows without a doubt that he is a wolf in wolf’s clothing. Such a statement is typical of dictators, of absolute rulers who put their will above the legal order and institutions. Friends for whom I feel affection and recognition, people whose good judgment and sense of prudence I admire, call not to participate in the vote next Sunday, which they consider a farce concocted by López to favor Obrador’s interest. The vast majority of people I have spoken to on this point share that view, and will not go to the polls. I am sorry to disagree with his point of view, based on multiple and weighty reasons, but my position is based on the thought that abstention, although it expresses a political position, lacks a real result. I did not give my vote to López Obrador in the presidential election. I have not had to regret, therefore, having chosen it. On Sunday I will vote for this man who is doing so much damage to Mexico to go to his house. I think that in his remaining time in power he will accentuate his autocratic character even more, he will reveal himself to a greater extent as a dictator and will take extreme measures that will harm the legitimate rights of countless Mexicans. He will also try to establish a maximum to continue sending through an intermediary person. When all that happens, which surely will happen, I don’t want to feel sorry for not going to vote for him when I could. I am not calling on anyone to participate in the vote next Sunday. I am respectful of the opinion of each person, and I understand the reasons that the opponents of this act wield to justify their non-participation in it. But I am firmly convinced that whoever did not act on Sunday as I will act will commit a very serious mistake. And how will I act? According to my conscience, nothing more. If everyone acts according to their own, in one way or another, we will all have fulfilled our duty. “I congratulate you,” the municipal employee told Doña Rugantina. Generally, the ladies put a photo of when they were much younger on their credential. You, on the other hand, put up a current photograph.” “What you are seeing is not my photo,” the woman corrected him in a sour tone. It’s my fingerprint.” Barely a month had passed since Don Chinguetas had undergone a delicate surgical operation, and yet Dona Macalota, his wife, who unexpectedly returned from a trip, surprised him in their marital bed in the company of a stupendous brunette. Before the stunned lady could say a word, she told her flippant husband: “Review the list of things that the doctor forbade me, and you will see that this is not among them.” THE END.