Picture: Leica

Of leather

If you love your camera, it’s better not to wrap it in cotton, but in a dust-repellent and lint-free cloth. Every small-town photo dealer has a corresponding range of technical textiles. Something a little more stylish is the wrapping cloth from Leica (150 euros) made of fine hair sheep nappa leather, as is used for fine gloves. With dimensions of 45 by 45 centimetres, the seamless fabric cut from one piece is not only suitable for camera bodies and lenses, but also for compact binoculars. An elastic band should ensure a secure hold. The brand logo is embossed on the front in a pleasantly reserved way, and a special coating on the back repels dust.jwin.