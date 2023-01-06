Vialli’s death: a minute’s silence on all fields, the poignant memory of Sampdoria

The FIGC has ordered a minute’s silence to be observed before all the football championship matches scheduled for next weekend, in memory of Gianluca Vialli, who in recent years has worked for the federation, as team manager of the national team coached by the “twin” Robert Mancini. His death follows that of another former Sampdoria player, Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The two are united by the memory of the Sampdoria club, which also mentions the late president Paul Mantovania sort of “football father” of Vialli and architect of the historic 1991 championship: “There are already those who imagine you between Paolo and Vuja, happy to embrace you again but equally amazed to see you again so soon. Yes, soon Luca. Too soon. They say you’re never ready to say goodbye to a travel companion and, unfortunately, that’s really true Your travel companion – as you had decided to call him – made you get off the train at 58, infamously snatching your ticket for new horizons and goals. A ticket for life which, after all, was worth a bit for all Sampdoria fans”.

“We’ve come a long way together, growing up and trying, winning and dreaming. You arrived as a little boy, we salute you as a man. We will remember you as a boy and a relentless centre-forward, because heroes are all young and beautiful and you, since that summer of 1984, have been was our hero. Strong and beautiful, with that 9 printed on the back and the Italian flag sewn on the heart. Strongest leader of Sampdoria, paired up front with your twin Bobby Goal. In three words: one of us. A perception that remained so after having said goodbye in tears to Genoa and the South. That’s right: while raising trophies around Europe with different colors, overalls and clothes, Gianluca Vialli was a sampdorian and the sampdorians were with Gianluca Vialli. With you, in victory and in defeat, in health and in sickness. In Bern as in Göteborg, in Marassi on 19 May 1991 as in Wembley a year and a day later. Or like again at Wembley but in July 2021: we were all there in that embrace at Mancio, in that weeping we will never forget.”

“We won’t forget your 141 goals, your overhead kicks, your cashmere shirts, your earring, your platinum blonde hair, your Ultras bomber jacket. You gave us so much, we gave you so much: yes, it was love, reciprocal, infinite. A love that will not die today with you. We will continue to love and adore you because – as you well know – you are better than Pele. And because, despite everything, our beautiful season is destined to never end. It will continue to shine in that sky circled in blue on which you, Luca, have signed forever. ‘For who?’. ‘For us!’. To his wife Cathryn, to his daughters Olivia and Sofia and to the entire Vialli family, the company sends its deepest condolences”.

More synthetic, but no less heartfelt, the tribute from Juventus: a simple “Ciao Gianluca” and the photo of Vialli lifting the cup won in the Champions League, won in 1996 with the former Sampdoria player as captain. The latest European success of the Old Lady.

