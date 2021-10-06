If at breakfast time you are one of those who spread toast with butter, surely you have ever wondered what difference there is between butter and margarine. Are they the same? Does it matter which one is consumed?

Both butter and margarine are spreadable fats. Not all fats are the same, for this reason, the Consumer and User Organization recommends paying attention to both the quantity we consume and the quality of the product.

Butter is made up of milk fat obtained from whipping cream, while margarine is a mixture of animal and vegetable fats devised at the end of the 19th century in France as a remedy for scarcity and high prices. of butter. Of both there are different types with different amounts of fat incorporated.

Which is better?



From the OCU they remember that there are no “good or bad foods” but that we must look at the nutritional value of the product that appears on its labeling. Between margarine or butter, this organization chooses olive oil, either virgin or extra virgin, since they consider that they have “less saturated fat and no additives.”

The OCU assures that it is not necessary to reach the radical point of eliminating these from our diet, but to alternate them with other healthier ones such as olive oil and not exceed their consumption.

The recommended amount for healthy people, who do not have any health problem, is 10 grams and its consumption should be occasional alternating with other fats. Overweight people should opt for light or light options with an amount that should not exceed 10 grams. As for those who suffer from hypertension, it is best to opt for unsalted butter.

What if I have cardiovascular disease? In this case, the OCU recommends using margarine instead of butter. Why? Well, because they contain plant sterols and polyunsaturated fats that can be a great alternative as long as the omega-6 / omega-3 ratio is less than 5. You also have to be careful with the quantity and that is that the saturated fat content of these it should not be more than ⅓.

Which one makes you fatter?



The OCU explains that all fats, saturated or unsaturated, provide the same amount of calories per gram. Specifically, 9 Kcal per gram. We will obtain less caloric intake if we opt for a light-fat butter or margarine, however, this does not mean that we can consume more quantity: “If we maintain the 10 g ration, the caloric reduction can be about 35 kcal less”.