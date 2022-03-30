The new technical regulations of Formula 1 seem to have hit the mark. Two clues – Sakhir e Jeddah – they do not test, but they already give important feedback on the direction taken. Direction that has put theground effect and tried to increase the spectacularity of the battles by helping the pursuers not to suffer from the air flows of those in front. Changes that for now have given the desired effects: the cars remain ‘stuck’ even when driven. To the point that there are those who talk about Formula-Kart. Among these also Esteban Or withwho in Saudi Arabia engaged in a battle for strong hearts with team mate Fernando Alonso.

“Now there is a very different philosophy. Racing with these machines is more or less like a kart race. Before, basically, as soon as we had a chance we had to take advantage of it because maybe that train was no longer passing, now instead we have two or three possibilities per lap, and therefore we must have timing and overcome at the right time, in order to immediately create a gap and not leave the others the DRS. So I think it’s a different way to approach racing and compete, but it’s pretty fun“, The Frenchman said to Jeddah.

“Yes, I also think it is easier to follow the other cars than last year. I think we have a lot of DRS in Melbourne too, so we could see another interesting race“Added Alonso. “But then we have to wait and go back to normal races, like Montmeló and Imola, there you will see how easy or difficult it really is to overtake. Jeddah is a very specific track“.





