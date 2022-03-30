The World Health Organization (WHO) is on alert for the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron, which has become the most common in the world and has been causing cases of covid-19 to increase in several countries.

According to the organization, it is already responsible for 86% of infections worldwide and, although it has already been identified since the end of last year, it has now become the sub variant that infects the most.

+BA.2: Subvariant of Ômicron is almost as infectious as measles, warns expert

It may even be the reason why cases of covid in Europe have increased in recent weeks. Germany, which had a moving average of 153,000 daily cases on March 3, recorded an average of 223,000 last Tuesday (29). China, after days with fewer than 100 cases in February, recorded a moving average of 1458 cases.

A study by the Statens Serum Institut (SSI)an institution linked to the Danish Ministry of Health, surveyed 8,500 families and 18,000 people and found that BA.2 is “substantially” more transmissible.

The research, published in January and which has not yet been peer-reviewed, also shows that vaccinated people are less likely to be infected or transmit the virus.

Specialists are also unanimous in saying that the world will continue to receive new variants and mutations of the virus and that, however, it is necessary to trust the vaccination coverage of the countries.

