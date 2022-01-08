The 2021 World Cup will be remembered by Esteban Ocon for his first victory in Formula 1, which took place in the Hungarian Grand Prix at the wheel of his Alpine. At the same time, however, 2022 did not get off to a good start for Fernando Alonso’s teammate, even though he was once again at the controls of the French car. In this case, however, the transalpine made headlines for an episode that saw him directly protagonist on Twitter, where Ocon published a short video while he was making evolutions, in the company of Laurent Rossi, at the wheel of a ‘Alpine A110. Too bad that the car in question was one of the 26 steering wheels ordered by French Gendarmerie, and that he already had the insignia of the police force.

Ocon, actually chosen as a testimonial to register one commercial, posted the video with the addition of a personal message, unaware of the possible reactions of users, in turn unaware of the fact that the pilot was carrying out a promotion: “I’m the new driving instructor policeman. You’re starting the year well, Gendarmerie! Have fun and good 2022 “. In the minutes following the tweet, in fact, there were numerous messages addressed to the 25-year-old, many of them outraged by the use of the Alpine for the police. Following these reactions, the pilot necessarily had to explain the reasons for that video, publishing a second tweet with these words: “After reading some messages, I would like to clarify that I was behind the wheel of the Gendarmerie-A110 for an Alpine commercial”.