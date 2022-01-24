The high point of the career of Esteban Ocon materialized at the end of the last edition of Hungarian Grand Prix, which celebrated the French driver’s first victory in Formula 1 at the wheel of the Alpine. Before then, the 25-year-old from Evreux had only taken another podium, finishing in 2nd place in the 2020 Sakhir GP. A result, that, after a sporting experience that is anything but simple for the number 31: the latter , in fact, he returned to the track that season after a 2019 lived away from the paddock. More than due to his own unavailability, Ocon did not find a place on the starting grid due to the choice of the Racing Point, which excluded him from its line-up to promote the newly acquired Lance Stroll. At the same time, Daniel Ricciardo’s engagement in Renault closed the doors of a valid alternative, with the transalpine who spent the entire year in the role of third driver of Mercedes, as well as of Racing Point itself.

The stopping season from racing had many repercussions for Ocon, who returned with the role of official driver in the 2020 right behind the wheel of the Renault – today Alpine – replacing Nico Hulkenberg. Interviewed at the end of the last season, the Frenchman admitted all the difficulties encountered in regaining total confidence with the characteristics of an F1 car at the highest levels, even if only one year after full activity on the tracks: “It is not easy to adapt to all the details of Formula 1 – has explained – but probably I underestimated how long it would take me to get back to my full potential after a year out. I feel like I’m still not quite at the level I was when I stopped, but I’m not far off. Of course, I took a big step in terms of self-confidence to better understand the car, especially between 2020 and 2021. But I don’t want to stop there, and I want to further increase my level. I think I am satisfied with how we finished this season, but I will continue to improve as a sportsman and as an athlete. I work in a team made up of very honest guys, who are obliged to tell me, without any fear, that I can do better in a certain respect. This could help me take the next step – he concluded – addressing all those small details that can help me improve “.