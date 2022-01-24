She discovered by chance of winning $ 3 million in the lottery. The informative e-mail was over, in fact, accidentally in junk mail. The disconcerting episode happened to Laura Spears of the American county of Oakland in Michigan as reported by CNN. “I bought a ticket,” the 55-year-old told Michigan Lottery officials. “A few days later, I was looking for an email and I checked, by pure chance, the spam folder in my inbox. At that moment I saw a lottery email. I was shocked, I had really won 3 million dollars “. Spears, who has already collected her award, said she plans to share her winnings with her family and retire as soon as possible. “I will also check my spam folder more often, you never know I can do an encore” he concludes with a laugh.