Alpine fifth force

L’Alpine he conquered a double points finish for the first time since last June in Zandvoort, where he was able to capitalize on the non-linear trend of a grand prix characterized by a continuous alternation between dry and wet. In this sense, the performance of Pierre Gasly was masterful, who, despite having started from the sixth row of the starting grid, managed to get on the podium, the first since he joined the transalpine team.

Esteban Ocon also had a good race, starting from the ninth row and finishing tenth under the checkered flag. The French team is still in fifth place among the constructors, 38 lengths behind McLaren Mercedes, fourth and rather competitive in the last period.

The next stop on the calendar will be Monza, a race that hasn’t brought much luck to the Alpine in recent times. In 2022 Alonso was forced to retire and Ocon finished 11th.

The words of the pilots

Esteban Ocon: “Monza is the time of speed, a historic and iconic circuit, one of the oldest on the calendar. It is completely different from Zandvoort, there being only eleven corners, seven of which are the three chicanes that break up the very fast circuit. There are some legendary corners, such as the Curva Grande, the Ascari and the Parabolica, and riding them is exhilarating. Personally I really enjoy this track and generally riding in Italy, having spent a lot of time there in the lower categories. The Fans make this race extremely special and their passion can be felt. The whole team is excited to start the weekend and we will work hard to get more good results”.

Pierre Gasly: “I’ve spent most of my life in Italy and I still live in Milan, so it’s a special place for me. The Italian GP is a sort of home race for me, as I can stay home over the weekend and it’s very nice. Monza was the scene of my first Formula 1 victory in 2020 and I have fond memories of that special day. The goal is to repeat – one day – the same result, but at the moment we have to stay realistic and focus on what is possible to do this weekend. We have confidence and momentum and will work hard, aiming for a solid Friday and a strong weekend.”