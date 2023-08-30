“Catastrophic storm and destructive winds” will hit the region on the morning of this Wednesday, predicts the monitoring center

Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast, USA, were asked to leave their homes because of the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. According to NHC (National Hurricane Center), the phenomenon could become a category 4 hurricane before reaching the coast of the state on the morning of this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023). On a scale of 1 to 5, category 4 has winds of 210 to 249 km/h and waves of over 5 meters.

“Catastrophic storm and destructive winds expected in Florida’s Big Bend region this morning as Idalia moves inland”, warned the monitoring center in report card released this morning. According to the statement, at night, Idalia will reach Georgia and South Carolina still as a hurricane.

A large area of ​​Florida is expected to be hit by the gale. State Governor Ron DeSantis said he had not seen a hurricane this big since the 19th century and urged people to leave the region while there is still time.

“But you have to do it now.”, he said in an interview with journalists at the state emergency operations center on Tuesday night (29.Aug).

Of Florida’s 67 counties, 25 are under notice of eviction. In 14 of them, withdrawal is compulsory. Tolls were released, fuel distributed and transportation offered to facilitate exit.

Tampa International Airport has been closed since Tuesday (29.Aug). The reopening forecast is on Thursday (31.Aug).

More than 500 flights within the US were canceled on Tuesday (29.Aug), according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Of those, 379 would arrive or depart from Tampa. Delays hit nearly 2,000 flights across the country.

US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with DeSantis on Monday night (28.Aug). “We’ll be there [na Flórida] as long as it takes and we’ll make sure they have everything they need”, Biden told reporters after the conversation.