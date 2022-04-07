A group of Ukrainian investigative journalists claims to have been able to identify some of the alleged perpetrators of shooting civilians in the town of Bucha as belonging to a naval brigade of the Russian Pacific Army.

(You may be interested in: Ukraine: videos that deny the Russian version of war crimes)

Journalists from the Ukrainian investigative journalism site slidstvo.info, member of the Global Network for Investigative Journalism (GIJN, for its acronym in English), claim that some of the alleged perpetrators of deaths of Ukrainian civilians have acknowledged their action.

(Read here: International condemnation for the massacre of civilians in Ukraine)

The journalists of slidstvo.info affirm that the aforementioned Russian brigade has lost “approximately half of its members” in Ukraine.

The members of the 155th brigade come from Vladivostok, in eastern Russia, and that group of soldiers was held responsible for crimes and genocide both in Bucha and in Irpin and Hostomel by the Ukrainian military authorities, the site adds.

The discovery of hundreds of civilian bodies in Bucha has been condemned by Western countries and the UN General Assembly, made up of the 193 member states of the organization, meets this Thursday in New York to vote on the request to suspend for it to Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Journalists from slidstvo.info identify twenty-year-old sailor Mikhail Tkach, born in Vladivostok, who arrived in Ukraine in February and from whom they have obtained quotes posted on the Russian social network Vkontakte.

In it, in response to someone who accuses him of being a “fascist”, he says: “I am alive, not only alive, but I am crushing your people. Carry a plastic passport so that when you rob the murdered, you can recognize them.”

(In other news: What do satellite images reveal about the Bucha massacre?)

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky during his visit to Bucha, the area of ​​the Russian massacre. Photo: See also Video speech before Congress: Zelenskyy asks USA for planes: "Think of Pearl Harbor" AFP PHOTO /UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS

The journalists also give the name of Aleksey Gaskov, 20, born in Buryatia and who enlisted a few years after finishing his school studies in 2017; he joined the Yunarmiya, a movement they consider “the Russian analogy” of the Hitler Youth of the Nazi regime.

They also give the name of Sergeant Aleksey Skulkin, 33, who has been a member of the Russian Army for 15 years and who allegedly participated in the war in Syria as part of Russian support for the Bashar al Assad regime.

Of these soldiers, as well as others belonging to the mentioned brigade, the Ukrainian site offers photographs, as well as of relatives, obtained from publications of the soldiers themselves on social networks.

The journalists of slidstvo.info affirm that the aforementioned Russian brigade has lost “approximately half of its members” in Ukraine.according to the Ukrainian Army, although it specifies that most of the soldiers it identifies have recently been active on social networks, “so they either returned to Russia or were injured and are in hospitals.”

EFE

More news