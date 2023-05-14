Men have many tasks that fall to us by natural law, which is the law of godinescapable, as parents, as members of society and as citizens with a national identity.

In order to carry out these tasks that cannot be waived, it is necessary to take into account the essential factor that we love and protect, which is women, the wonderful being that accompanies us, inspires us and helps us in these matters that reach the level of the supernatural.

I feel compelled to deal with this because, as I said long ago, there is a war against women from long ago until today that, like all evil, is disguised and concealed with attractive phrases, which now in this case is the “feminism”, which they say serves to defend them in all their rights, alleging that they are “empowering” them and making them equal to men, but in reality they are demoting them from their throne of honor and preference that God gave them, to train them for the very tasks special and sublime to which He destined them; even the word “feminism” is a corruption because, like all modern traps, it is copied from the English “feminism”.

Like all human beings, women can make mistakes, because they can also fall into attitudes that are inconvenient for them and for everyone. That is why there have been terrible women like Queen Catherine of Russia, Queen Elizabeth of England, Rigoberta Menchú from Guatemala and the promoters of feminism and the so-called “gender ideology“the French Simonne de Beauvoir and the gringa Margaret Sangers, denatured with respect to their feminine authenticity who lost the effectiveness of the sixth sense and the fine and accurate feminine intuition that are the product of their innate maternal instinct, whether or not they have children.

The problem has reached incredible extremes, such as the case of the current legislators in Mexico who proudly call themselves “the legislature of gender parity, inclusion and diversity”, without the ladies who are part of it, being oppose This is very serious because it is the official body that makes the laws that govern us.

“Gender ideology” is one of the many traps that the tycoons of the Judaism international law are being imposed on us by many different means, to weaken peoples by dissolving family ties that are always respected and essential for life in society.

Among the consequences of this, it is now sometimes difficult to know if a person is a man or a woman and morality is seriously put at risk by promiscuity in many sports and work environments, since women are everywhere and at all hours, although This is dangerous for them, which is very unfair, since one of their legitimate rights is to be assured of their personal safety.

Damn “feminism” is accompanied by other perverse traps such as “progressivism”, “modernism”, “Malthusianism”, etc., all as part of the plan to facilitate depopulation, especially of dark-skinned peoples, that’s why abortion and divorce are encouraged and legalized.

