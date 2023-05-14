The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PS5, PS4 or Switch copy of Octopath Traveler II. The reported discount is up to €19.01, or up to 32%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is 59.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for any version of the game. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review of Octopath Traveler II we explained to you that: “Acquire has improved the formula of Octopath Traveler in every aspect, finally finding the square. In the eagerness to fix everything that was wrong, however, it also ended up reproducing a bit too many dynamics and solutions of the first game, starting with the loose narrative that will still make those who prefer more choral stories turn up their noses, despite being unquestionably better written.For this reason, in an ideal world we should advise against Octopath Traveler 2 to those who have already dedicated so many hours to the first one because of too many similarities, but this would mean that he appreciated it and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t love this excellent sequel madly.”