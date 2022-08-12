The Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ surprised fans who have always wondered what had happened to the mighty Jedi after the events of the prequel trilogy. In addition, he gave important revelations and expanded the “Star Wars” universe as he promised from the beginning.

Now that the first season is over, Kiersten White’s new “Padawan” book dares to go back even further into the character’s past. It is about her early days when she arrived on a planet full of teenagers with a unique relationship with the Force.

That’s where he meets a boy who tries to court him, but the Padawan explains that the Jedi code does not allow him to have any love relationship or physical contact of this kind. Even with this, he begins to question his sexuality and if he could really kiss any of the teens.

The detail has increased the suspicions of several fans: Obi-Wan Kenobi would be bisexual when he felt a certain attraction towards his male partner. Now more than one wonders if his sexuality will be addressed in the new season of the Disney Plus series.

When does season 2 premiere?

In the last edition of Celebrity Fan Fest, Ewan McGregor revealed that there is nothing confirmed at the moment, but he is totally willing to reprise the role: “There are no plans for an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 yet. But I think, and I am quite sure of this, that they are waiting for the moment to announce it. However, no one has approached me so far.”