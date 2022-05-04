This is the fourteenth show of strength since the beginning of the year

North Korea launched an “unidentified missile” into the sea of ​​Japan in what is the 14th show of force since the beginning of the year, less than a week after the president-elect took office on May 10. South Korean Yoon Suk-yeol. Details of the operation, including weapon types, launch trajectory and altitude, are being worked out, the Seoul Joint Staff Command reported.

The Japanese coast guard, on the other hand, said it could be a ballistic missile. Pyongyang’s latest initiative matured after the April 16 test of a guided tactical weapon, while there are concrete fears that the North could continue to carry out provocations, such as another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a nuclear test. Last week, leader Kim Jong-un pledged to accelerate the development of his country’s nuclear arsenal during the huge military parade on April 25, while denuclearization talks with the United States remain in a long stalemate.

Kim, on this occasion, promised the accelerated development of nuclear forces “at the maximum possible speed”, announcing that atomic deterrence was no longer sufficient, advancing the hypothesis of using the related arsenals even in the case of a threat to the “fundamental interests” of North Korea. In other words, deterrence emerges as a modular instrument of war by leveraging force, blackmail and coercion.