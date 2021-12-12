Lucid performance, that of the Tuscans, who play as they can and must against a Napoli that lacks the link to the top.

Empoli also wins at Maradona. Lucid performance, that of the Tuscans, who play as they can and must against a Napoli that lacks the link to the top. Andreazzoli’s team contains the opponent and then takes advantage of the episode in favor. Napoli were not lucky but Empoli legitimized the victory with a courageous performance. The technician analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.

KILL LARGE – Empoli turns out to be “big killers” away. After the Stadium, Maradona also violates. It is no coincidence, but the fruit of a team that never gives up playing and attacking the opponent with desire and personality. Humble and bold. “Matches are won only with certain attitudes. Coming to Naples without trying to win means not honoring our profession. If you don’t succeed, you are satisfied with not losing or you gain experience by losing and applauding your opponents. This is ours. philosophy. The boys believe in it, they understand that it can be done. I don’t need to tell stories, lately our games are based on mutual help and willpower. My boys know they are all important and owners. created that alchemy that gives a nice help “.

PERSPECTIVES – 26 points, a lot also in consideration of the rosiest expectations. A team that is going beyond the rosiest expectations: “The advantage of having a certain age takes away certain types of pressure. I don’t have a future to build, I’m just here to give satisfaction to the club and the boys. It gives me great joy to see them come down. these fields with the conviction of being able to achieve the maximum and then rejoice all together after a victory “. The technician also put his part in it. “I have always tried to gratify all the players I coach and for this I have gone beyond the concept of the starting” fifteen “. I have changed my way of doing and I see that it is bringing us benefits and positive situations, net of the technical and tactical aspects”.

