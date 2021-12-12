Now that the World Cup victory is official, Max Verstappen he can finally celebrate the title and enjoy the moment, also taking the well-deserved compliments from the drivers and teams. Of course, reading about Mercedes complaints will not have pleased the Dutchman: it is as if he had scored a goal having to wait a long time for the review of the Var. A similar situation occurred in 2007, when the title of Kimi Raikkonen, the last of the Ferrari, was confirmed only after the results of the BMW and Williams petrol regularity checks. And Ferrari wanted to congratulate the new world champion.

Congratulations to @ Max33Verstappen on your maiden Drivers’ Championship victory in what has been an amazing season 🏆 Congratulations to @ MercedesAMGF1 for winning the Constructors’ Championship 👊 and to @redbullracing for making their life difficult and the racing exciting. pic.twitter.com/YxLX7aarm4 – Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 12, 2021

