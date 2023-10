The dictators of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, during the G77+China summit in Havana in September | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Organization of American States (OAS) issued this Wednesday (11) a unanimous condemnation of the repression of the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua. The OAS expressed its concern about the closure of universities and arrests of Catholic priests that have been taking place in the Central American country.

The Permanent Council of the OAS, based in Washington, USA, issued a resolution entitled “Rejection of repressive measures by the government of Nicaragua against educational institutions and the Catholic Church in that country”.

The resolution rejected the Nicaraguan regime’s decree that resulted in the closure of the Central American University of Nicaragua and the Central American Institute of Business Administration. Furthermore, he expressed concern about the arbitrary arrest of Catholic representatives, including that of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, and the expulsion of dozens of Nicaraguan and foreign clergy from the country.

The OAS urged Ortega’s dictatorship to “respect and guarantee” freedom of thought, expression, religion and assembly, as well as the rights to education and work. The resolution also repudiated the repressive measures adopted by the Nicaraguan regime “against educational institutions and the Catholic Church, which affect their integrity and functioning and which also violate the country’s international commitments”.

Furthermore, the OAS invited universities in its Member States to offer support to teachers at Nicaraguan educational institutions closed by Ortega.

The document also reiterated the call from the last OAS General Assembly for American countries to “do everything possible” to encourage dictator Ortega to “dialogue at the highest level” to resolve the situation. (With EFE Agency)