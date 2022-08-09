The purpose of the search, arranged by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the estate of former President Donald Trump in Florida, could be documents that Trump could take with him from the White House. This was reported by the newspaper on August 9 The New York Times citing sources familiar with the investigation.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, FBI agents were looking for 15 boxes with materials that the US National Archives had previously requested. It is noted that Trump delayed the issuance of these documents until there was a threat of measures to seize them. Along with the searches, interrogations of former Trump administration officials also intensified.

Trump himself believes that the searches conducted by the FBI are aimed at preventing him from running for president of the country in 2024.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate. Such an attack could only occur in devastated third world countries. They even broke into my safe! What’s the difference between this and Watergate when operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee? Here, on the contrary, the Democrats broke into the house of the 45th President of the United States, ”the newspaper quotes him as saying.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced a raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. He declined to elaborate on the reason for the search. At the same time, CNN reported that the FBI received a warrant to search the building.

On the same day, The New York Times columnist Maggie Haberman, in her new book, said that under former US President Donald Trump, White House staff found traces of destroyed documents in toilets. According to her, Trump personally provoked blockages, trying to destroy important documents. As evidence, two photographs are published with pieces of paper in the toilet, one of which is a bathroom in the White House, and the other is a shot from a foreign trip.

On June 12, the Associated Press, citing a member of the US Congress Committee investigating the storming of the Capitol, reported that a criminal case could be opened against Trump.