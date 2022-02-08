LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fighting for his political survival, reorganized the composition of his cabinets on Tuesday to try to calm lawmakers enraged by a string of scandals.

Johnson has vowed to restart his administration to turn the tide in his worst crisis yet, fueled by the backlash caused by a series of drinking events at his official Downing Street residence and office during lockdown restrictions imposed to fight Covid-19.

The changes do not include senior cabinet positions.

After appointing new arrivals to the governing team, Johnson then “shuffled” his operation of leaders in Parliament – the team that ensures discipline in the Conservative Party to ensure its lawmakers support proposed government policies.

Mark Spencer, who was the majority leader, was replaced by lawmaker Chris Heaton-Harris, a close ally of Johnson who is working to rally support among lawmakers during the months when parties that broke the Downing Street lockdown rules were reported. .

Spencer becomes the leader of the Lower House of Parliament, the House of Commons, taking over from Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was the appointed minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.

“These changes are to alter the workings of Downing Street and to strengthen the relationship between the Cabinet, Parliament and the Prime Minister, and I think that is what we are looking to deliver,” the government spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper)

