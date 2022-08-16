THE prices of video cards NVIDIA RTX 30 series apparently they will go down a lot to The end of August: report a couple of major Chinese sites that boast a direct channel with some suppliers of components for the GPU.

Remember the news of NVIDIA and AMD GPUs being sold at bargain prices by miners with the collapse of cryptocurrencies? Well, the speech is practically the same: companies have produced one large amount of cards to satisfy also and above all that kind of demand, which however suddenly ceased, leaving him full warehouses.

In recent weeks we have seen a progressive price reduction of video cards, especially considering the figures reached in the midst of the semiconductor crisis, but it seems that this type of approach will become even more aggressive towards the end of August.

It is not clear which models in particular will be involved in the reduction, even if we are talking more about high-end GPUs, therefore RTX 3090 And RTX 3090 Tibut it is possible that the strategy will also be extended to lower-end cards.

It will therefore be appropriate to keep an eye on the various retailers in the coming weeks and see what happens, because in the face of a very substantial saving it could be worth buying a RTX 30 series instead of waiting for the 40 series, although now close to debut.