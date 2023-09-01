Friday, September 1, 2023, 11:04



If you live with a dog, you have to be aware of the care that must be taken and the attention it needs to ensure its safety and health. One of the most important aspects has to do with their diet, because although dogs can eat many foods eaten by humans, the truth is that there are some that are prohibited for them and can be toxic, such as some how many kinds of nuts

It may be the same to let your dog try the same thing that you are eating, because it is likely that the animal asks for it on many occasions, but you have to be careful to avoid poisoning. It is important to know which ones you can and which ones you cannot share with these pets and let them eat as a snack, to avoid ending up in the veterinary office suffering real danger.

Nuts prohibited for dogs



– Nuts: in the first place of prohibited foods are walnuts and macadamia nuts. Its toxicity for dogs is very high, since its ingestion can cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, tremors, general malaise, or even systemic failures in the most serious cases.

– Raisins: another of the most dangerous. If they ingest a raisin, dogs can suffer kidney failure in the following 48 or 72 hours, the danger of which will be greater the darker the fruit. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, weakness, restlessness, dehydration, or tremors.

– Pistachios: although their toxicity is not so high, they are not the best food for dogs, since they can upset their stomachs. In general, its intake is discouraged, but if it is done it should be sporadic, without the shell and in small pieces.

Other nuts such as peanuts, almonds and hazelnuts are not prohibited for dogs, but they are not recommended in large quantities, but only occasionally. As for the rest of the nuts, their benefits for dogs are many, including providing strength and shine to their coat, but it also improves the situation in inflammatory processes and provides them with vitamins. For this reason, it is important to know the best nuts so that dogs can take advantage of their properties and avoid unwanted scares.