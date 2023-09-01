Bird flu | The company from Satakunta has already destroyed 230 tons of contaminated animals

First nose hits lemu. It resembles the musty smell of aquarium fish food.

Box-like, blue-grey production plants rise before us in the morning haze. We have driven in the middle of forest wilderness about 20 kilometers from Kankaanpää to the south of the Honkajoki settlement.

Here, the last few weeks have been a battle against an invisible opponent, the A(H5N1) virus, or bird flu.

Of animal origin by-product handler and processor Honkajoki oy has been in the headlines a lot lately.

About 230 tons of fur animals and wild birds contaminated by bird flu have already been destroyed and processed at Honkajoki.

“We are able to process around 250 tons per week, so there is still capacity left”, Honkajoki oy’s production manager Jarmo Lahtinen comment.

The animals are killed in fur farms, from where they are transported directly to the risk materials processing facility in Honkajoki.

Termination of animals at risk is organized by regional administrative agencies together with the Food Agency. Carcasses from the barns are taken to Honkajoki for processing.

“In this way, the ‘epidemic material’ does not have to wait at any point in the process”, assures Lahtinen.

On Honkajoki waste is handled carefully.

First they are crushed. Then the viruses lysing in the cells are destroyed by a sterilization method at 133 degrees at a pressure of three bars for at least 20 minutes.

After that, the sterilized mass is dried, packed and sent as an energy fraction to an incineration plant in Lithuania, where it is made into electricity.

“Animal like animal, the disposal process is the same,” says Lahtinen.

According to him, the risks of handling the material have been minimized, but of course it is not completely risk-free. Handlers have protective overalls, boots, protective gloves, safety glasses, a respirator and a separate protective hood.

“If any spills or potential pathogens get into the air, that’s the risk,” says Lahtinen and continues: “We have very qualified, skilled personnel doing this work.”

Thehow much it costs to exterminate animals, Lahtinen does not directly say.

The cost of destroying an animal consists of many different stages. Expenses come from killing animals on the fur farm. To that must be added the amount that the state reimburses the farm animals for. In addition, there are logistical costs and the costs of sterilization at Honkajoki.

“There is a valid agreement with the Food Agency, according to which it pays the costs of disposal. I can’t and don’t know how to say any compensation in euros,” Lahtinen acknowledges.

The production manager also does not comment on what the factory gets from the process. According to him, the selling price of the energy fraction sold to Lithuania is “practically negative”.

“It’s a bit difficult to say to that that what remains or doesn’t remain is part of the whole.”

Fact Bird flu in Finland In the summer of 2023, exceptionally large mass deaths of wild birds caused by bird flu have also been reported in Finland. The virus has also spread to fur farms.

Most of the animals ordered to be euthanized have already been euthanized and delivered to Honkajoki.

The number of scraps to be disposed of may still increase. All 400 fur farms in Finland will be reviewed by the Food Agency’s decision from September.

The risk of a pandemic increases if the infection starts to spread between mammals. Other influenza viruses are known to have caused several pandemics in the human population. Source: Food Agency, THL

In its kind Finland’s only risk material processing facility was built in Honkajoki in the early 2000s, when mad cow disease was discovered in Europe. Here EU legislation obliged the state to redefine how animal by-products must be handled.

By-products obtained from animals and products derived from them are classified into three categories based on the risk assessment. The first category, which also includes fur animals and birds destroyed due to bird flu, includes risk material.

Category two includes pigs and poultry that have died on farms, which are mainly used to make fertilizer raw material.

Category three, on the other hand, consists of the by-products produced from food-grade material from slaughterhouses, which are used to make, for example, protein flour.

“Here, it is very important to underline that there are different types of by-products. Carcasses contaminated by bird flu are processed on a different production line than animal by-products that are processed into, for example, feed or animal protein,” Lahtinen emphasizes.

“ “I could see this going on for a while, maybe two months.”

Although Honkajoki is not currently worried about the disposal capacity of the factory, the situation is monitored daily.

“The guess is that we may also end up with additional material. I could see this continuing for a while, maybe two months,” Lahtinen estimates.

“Honkajoki oy and the Food Agency are closely monitoring the development of the situation and the prospects together, so that the necessary capacity for the transport and processing of carcasses can be assessed and its adequacy ensured. So far, the capacity has been quite sufficient, and there is no visible situation where the adequacy of the capacity would be in danger”, Director of the Animal Health and Medication Unit of the Food Agency Shirpa Kivirusu comment.

At the moment, mainly fur animals are coming to Honkajoki to be destroyed.

“Wild birds were collected at the beginning of August from two places, in the Ullava region and in the Lahti region, from which they were kept in a cold container and brought to Honkajoki. Now, the collection points are no longer organized, but it would seem that they are more of those fur animals that are brought here,” commented Lahtinen.

Honkajoki oy is currently developing new end products for animal nutrition and feed raw materials. The latest product launched is hydrolyzed feather protein, which is used as a protein source in animal feed. Its protein content is high and the digestibility of the protein in animals is good. The picture shows the end products of Honkajoki oy.

What would be done if the number of fur animals to be euthanized exceeded the capacity of Honkajoki? If the epidemic were to spread, for example, to a pig farm?

According to the Food Agency, fur animals could then have to be buried in landfills. An explanation of this possibility has already been requested from the regional administrative agencies.

“This would require that the landfill’s environmental permit would enable the burial of animal waste. If such a situation were to ever arise, the animal waste would have to be buried so deep and in such a place that there would be no danger of it rising to the surface of the earth,” explains Kiviruusu.

You can understand the caution when you remember the fur animal burial disaster in Denmark a few years ago. Denmark decided to slaughter all its fur animals in 2020 after some minks were found to have a variant of the coronavirus that vaccines would not necessarily have bitten.

However, the gases released in the rotting process brought the hastily buried corpses to the surface only a few months later. In the end, they had to be completely dug up.

Second an alternative would be to burn the animals. This option is also not without its problems.

“Small amounts of animals could also be incinerated in an incineration plant, for example at Fortum’s Riihimäki plant, which is able to take animals into its incineration process through a separate feed,” Kiviruusu reflects.

So far, only a small number of wild birds have arrived at the Riihimäki unit.

At least for now, Honkajoki has enough power to dispose of carcasses.

Turnover: €66 million

Owners: Atria oyj 50% and HKScan Finland oyj 50%

Number of personnel: 137

Subsidiaries: Findest Protein oy, GMM Finland oy, Remsoil oy

Final products: Poultry meal, blood meal, pig meal, turkey meal, feather meal, meat bone meal class 1 and 2, poultry fat, fat class 1, 2 and 3