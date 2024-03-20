Nutritionist Redina: berries and citrus fruits slow down the aging process

Some foods help slow down aging, said nutritionist Olga Redina. Their she called in a conversation with “Evening Moscow”.

According to Redina, antioxidants help slow down aging – elements that help fight free radicals that destroy body cells. “Foods rich in antioxidants include berries (such as raspberries or blueberries), fruits, especially citrus fruits, nuts, non-starchy vegetables, dark chocolate, green tea,” she listed.

In addition, collagen, a protein responsible for skin elasticity and hydration, slows down the aging process, she added. The nutritionist explained that collagen is found in eggs, meat, bone broth, seaweed, and fish. Redina emphasized that in general, the diet of a healthy person should contain a sufficient amount of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals to provide the body with everything necessary for good health and youth.

