Bandai Namco has released a new video Of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero to explain some of the game mechanics. Speaking in the video is Jun Furutani, the Producer, who goes into explanations for all players interested in this highly anticipated title.

As specified by the publisher, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is a way to resume the famous saga of Budokai Tenkaichi, enhancing the gameplay the franchise is known and loved for. Now the battles are more spectacular, fast, exciting and close to the anime, according to what is stated.