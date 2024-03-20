Bandai Namco has released a new video Of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero to explain some of the game mechanics. Speaking in the video is Jun Furutani, the Producer, who goes into explanations for all players interested in this highly anticipated title.
As specified by the publisher, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is a way to resume the famous saga of Budokai Tenkaichi, enhancing the gameplay the franchise is known and loved for. Now the battles are more spectacular, fast, exciting and close to the anime, according to what is stated.
Video
Some have also been added advanced features such as “Skill Count”, “Revenge Counter” and “Vanishing Assault”. They will give players new combat options, making battles more strategic.
The film also reveals eleven new characters that have joined the roster, focused on the comparison between speed and strength:
- Super Trunks
- Master Roshi, Max Power
- Tassel
- Burter
- Jeice
- Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power)
- Hit
- Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)
- Toppo
- Dyspo
- Kakunsa
Before leaving you, we remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is in development at Spike Chunsoft. It will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Read our preview for more details.
