Nutrition | The best diamond facts: Some people always only buy cucumber and tomato in the vegetable department – A nutritionist tells you what the consequences are and what else is good to choose for your plate

You shouldn’t base your daily consumption of vegetables on just tomatoes and cucumbers. By eating them alone, many of the vitamins generally contained in vegetables are missed.

For subscribers

You shouldn’t base your daily consumption of vegetables on just tomatoes and cucumbers.

Krista Korpela-Kosonen

9.3. 10:57 | Updated 16:48

Are you missing a good summer read? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This article was originally published in March 2022.

What? what would you choose for the shopping cart in the vegetable section of the store today? After a quick reflection, you can find the familiar choices in the cart again: domestic cucumber and a bag of tomatoes.