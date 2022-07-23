Great welcome



Augsburg honors its Stanley Cup winner Sturm



Nico Sturm holds up the Stanley Cup at the reception by Augsburg’s Mayor Weber.

augsburg The hockey player presented the trophy for the championship in the North American professional league NHL in his hometown. The mayor and fans celebrated him.







Ice hockey striker Nico Sturm was honored in his hometown of Augsburg for winning the Stanley Cup. The 27-year-old San Jose Sharks forward was allowed to sign the city’s Golden Book on Saturday. In addition, Sturm also brought the most coveted ice hockey trophy in the world, with which every player on the winning team is traditionally allowed to spend a day. “I’m still in awe of it myself, even if I can lift it up,” said Sturm.

Mayor Eva Weber (CSU) praised Sturm for his extraordinary achievements on the ice and examined the names stamped on the challenge cup up close. “We are proud because you have written sports history,” Weber said in front of around 100 guests, adding: “You are an ambassador for our city.”

After the ceremony in the Golden Hall of the town hall, Sturm went to Augsburg’s Curt Frenzel Stadium, where the second act on the special Sturm day was the presentation of the Stanley Cup for the young players and the fans of Augsburger EV.







Sturm became champions of the North American professional league NHL with Colorado Avalanche at the end of June. He is only the fifth German to have done so. After that, Sturm moved to the San Jose Sharks. “I can be even better as a player, work out a bigger role. I’m only 27 years old,” said the NHL pro.

