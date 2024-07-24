The Fnopi, National Federation of Nursing Professions, expressed in a note “disappointment for the failure to approve in Parliament an amendment” to the Waiting Lists Decree, “presented by various political forces, which aimed to safeguard the tax benefit provided” by the decree “on additional services. In particular, Article 7 introduces a substitute tax of 15% on additional services for healthcare personnel, the benefits of which are nullified by the simultaneous loss of other benefits already in force”. According to the Fnopi, “the structure defined by the current wording of Article 7 risks representing a deterrent for all those professionals who, in the absence of the benefit provided for by the budget law, prefer not to access additional services”.