The coach of the Azzurrini runners-up in the world in Argentina: “Casadei and Baldanzi are great, but Desplanches, Esposito and Pafundi deserve their chance too”
Nonone before him had brought Italy Under 20 so close to the top of the world. Carmine Nunziata has just returned from Argentina with the silver medal, after the narrow defeat against Uruguay in the final, but he has the indisputable merit, thanks to his run to the World Cup, of having brought the Italian public closer to still all young people to discover in their clubs.
#Nunziata #doubts #20s #extraordinary #Serie #betting
Leave a Reply