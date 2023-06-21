Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

The 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Army documents its operations for social media. Even when storming the enemy trenches, the camera is on.

Bachmut – Has the Counter-offensive slowed down in Ukraine war? Former US General Ben Hodges, Nico Lange, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) – various Western military experts assume that the Ukrainian armed forces are currently conserving resources south of Zaporizhia in order to prepare for a large-scale attack.

Ukraine counteroffensive: 3rd Assault Brigade films operations at the front

Videos shared unabashedly on social networks by the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces suggest that the said counter-offensive is continuing unabated, especially on the eastern front around Bakhmut. They are moving images, the fiercest skirmishes with the invading army of the Moscow rulers Wladimir Putin document.

And that while Kyiv stoically withholds information about the counterstrike. So is the behavior of the soldiers described brave or reckless? After all, in the worst case, they could betray their area of ​​operations to enemy artillery.

Among other things, the videos show the unit storming a forest with American M113 armored personnel carriers. There is a long exchange of fire with handguns and heavy machine guns (see Twitter video below). A Ukrainian soldier is badly wounded in the shoulder and drags himself into the tank under his own power, while his colleagues finally take the Russian position and secure enemy ammunition.

Ukraine counter-offensive: brutal battles in trenches near Bakhmut

Because of the brutality of the scenes, we don’t show them in full. The same applies to another video that appears to have been distributed by the same entity. It shows the soldiers – identified by green tape – rushing over a hill into a Russian trench and throwing hand grenades into holes. A Ukrainian soldier is wounded in the right arm and films with his body cam, which is on all the time, how he temporarily ties off the bleeding (see Twitter video above). He then climbs out of the trenches and turns over the bodies of at least two suspected Russian soldiers.

The procedure probably also proves a new attack tactic used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Ukraine warafter several reports and social media videos at the beginning of the counter-offensive Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Bradley armored personnel carriers lost have. Apparently, Ukrainian special forces are securing Russian trenches in hand-to-hand combat in order to prevent the shelling of the advancing tanks with shoulder-launched anti-tank weapons. According to the Ukrainian army, this tactic is now also being used in the Zaporizhia region.

Because the major attack is being prepared here? The British Ministry of Defense published an assessment by its secret service on Monday (June 19), according to which Russia recently started withdrawing parts of his Dnipro troops from the east bank of the huge river in order to reinforce the front at Zaporizhia and in the east at Bakhmut. According to London, there are said to be several thousand soldiers from the 49th Army, including the 34th Motorized Brigade (tank, d. editor.) as well as naval infantry units.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Soldiers even film the loss of western tanks

However, individual Ukrainian soldiers probably go so far as to feed even the most sensitive videos into social networks. A sequence that is doing the rounds on Twitter shows how the mentioned “Leo” and the Bradleys allegedly on a front section between Orikhiv and Tokmak in Zaporizhia Oblast be broken up. One Bradley fires in an open field while another Bradley hits an anti-tank mine right in front of him, his tracks coming off the body – all caught on video.

Another video shows, this time according to the description from the front near Bachmut, how the crew of a Panzerhaubitze 2000 delivered by Germany works. From radio messages, to the loading process inside, to the hiding of the huge military vehicle, everything is shown. And with it the approach in battle. Get into position. target acquisition. Fire quickly. And then disappear back under the trees. In this example, too, the location could be revealed in the worst case.

Meanwhile, the Russian side is also circulating videos from the front. After a number of videos are supposed to prove the alleged capture of a German Leopard 2, another video is circulating that is supposed to prove how a whole unit of Ukrainian soldiers was hit by a grenade while boarding an M113 tank. These are the most brutal scenes.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Video to prove capture of Ukrainian soldiers

Another video, believed to have been circulated on Telegram, allegedly documents the capture of several Ukrainian soldiers on the Zaporizhia front. They wear the typical blue armbands, in the background an infantry fighting vehicle burns out. All the videos show heavy losses on both sides, but they cannot be independently verified. (pm)