The last promotion to Primera will be decided in the City of Valencia. The first assault between Alavés and Levante for the return to the elite ended in a null combat, after a promising start that dissolved between the thicket and the enormous respect that the high stakes arouse. A lot of intensity but little clarity of ideas in Mendizorroza, with the granota team closer to victory in the final stretch.

And that Alavés began animated by the atmosphere of the Vitoria fiefdom, dressed in gala for the occasion. With the vertical Luis Rioja as a stiletto on the right lane, he was very effective in pressing, he stole and went like a bullet towards the rival area. Levante, surprised at the start, reacted to the local intensity by matching the effort and with Jorge de Frutos as the most dangerous player.

Thus, the duel enjoyed in the first minutes an improper rhythm of a final, two games but with the last place in the First Division at stake. It was a mirage. Such a bet was impossible to maintain over time and the high heart rate of the game decreased as the minutes passed, giving way to a scenario marked by the innocuous dominance of Alavés. Despite Guridi’s good work in the machine room, the babazorro team lacked success in the last pass.

Alaves Sivera, Tenaglia, Abqar, Sedlar (Laguardia, min. 78), Duarte, Toni Moya, Benavídez, Guridi (Rober González, min. 70), Luis Rioja, Sylla (Villalibre, min. 58) and Abde (Alkain, min. 70). 0 – 0 I raised Femenías, Pubill (Son, min. 53), Postigo, Rober Pier, Álex Muñoz (Saracchi, min. 73), Montiel (Soldado, min. 76), Iborra, Pepelu, De Frutos, Brugué (Vezo, min. 73) and Bouldini (Wesley Moraes, min. 73). Referee:

García Verdura (Catalan). Yellow cards to Sylla, Abqar, Postigo and Villalibre.

Incidents:

First leg of the playoff final for promotion to the First Division, played in Mendizorroza. 19,369 viewers.

The weight of the duel barely caused the Vitoria side a deflected shot from Toni Moya and the incursions of the electric Abde on the left flank. Little by Sylla, called to be the spearhead of Alava. His teammates searched for him with long balls but he had little role at the moment of truth.

Meanwhile, Levante seemed to benefit from a draw in the face of the tie at the Ciudad de Valencia, in front of their people. In the first part, the Granota team barely appeared near the Sivera area and Bouldini was a true buoy in the middle of the ocean. Another thing seemed to be the restart, with a very dangerous shot from Iborra that Sivera disrupted as best he could.

Of Fruits, the most dangerous



It cost Alavés more in the second act, although they forced Femenías to stretch with another distant shot, the only way of danger, this time executed by Toni Moya. Activated by the opportunity, the team from Vitoria was gaining meters. In fact, the blue and white team was better when a twisted play planted Brugué against Sivera, who brought down the granota attacker in the local area. The Basque fans breathed when the referee indicated the offside prior to the action, since the maximum penalty was by the book.

The last quarter of an hour was already the time of the calculator, especially in the case of Alavés. The goalless draw left everything open for the second leg and the local team speculated too much with the result, which could well have ended up burning on both occasions. Laguardia took Jorge de Frutos’ attempt under the sticks and the deflected ball crashed first into Soldado’s body and finally into the post, before the play was ruled out for offside. Then, the Segovian shot wide after a great counterattack by Levante. It was the last newsworthy of a null combat. The verdict, in the Ciutat de València.