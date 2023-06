The lifeless body of a 54-year-old was found inside a house in Mariglianella, in the province of Naples. The body had several stab and stab wounds. On site, in via Torino, the Carabinieri alerted by 112 intervened, in addition to the prosecutor on duty and the relief section of the Carabinieri investigative unit of Castello di Cisterna. At the moment, no leads are excluded.