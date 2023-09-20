Goal takes a big leap in its foray into the metaverse by making Horizon Worlds be accessible from mobile devices and computers.

This 3D social platform, previously restricted to the company’s virtual reality (VR) headsets, is now opening up to a broader audience, as the company announced.

Tech giant, Meta, has taken a significant step by bringing its virtual universe, Horizon Worlds, to mobile devices and computers. Until now, this experience was reserved exclusively for users of their virtual reality headsets.

However, Meta has expanded its reach and accessibility, allowing a select group of users to try it on Android devices through the Meta Quest app.

For iOS enthusiasts, the wait will be short, as the version for this operating system will be available in the coming weeks. Additionally, early access extends to any web browser at horizon.meta.com.

Reliving old memories with a new perspective

Upon entering Horizon Worlds, you’ll be immersed in a world that evokes memories of the video games that used to take over Facebook in years past.

This time around, however, the possibilities are much more intriguing, with notable additions like movement mechanics and exciting adventures.

The familiar aesthetic is combined with a modernized experience that promises to captivate avid virtual reality users.

A future full of promises

Meta promises a continuous series of updates as time progresses. In the coming months, new virtual worlds are expected to launch, where you can spend time with friends, enjoy comedy performances and attend free concerts, all from any web-connected device.

Super Rumble: the first stop on the journey

With the current availability of Meta Horizon Worlds on mobile phones and computers, users will be able to immerse themselves in the exciting world of “Super Rumble.”

However, this is just the first stop on the journey, according to Meta spokesperson Bryan Pope. Pope has confirmed that more virtual worlds will be available in the near future.

Although the current offering is limited compared to the VR version, where users have access to a wide variety of experiences, this initial launch marks an important milestone in Meta’s broader ambitions in the metaverse.

In a significant statement, the company states: “The metaverse should be accessible to everyone, regardless of the device they use.”

With this vision in mind, Meta has taken a significant step towards realizing a metaverse that is truly inclusive and accessible to all technology enthusiasts.