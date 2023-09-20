Deputies want clarification from the Minister of Justice on statements related to the Federal Police

The minister Flavio Dino (Justice and Public Security) will participate on October 25th in a hearing of the Chamber’s Financial Oversight and Control Committee. The board approved this Wednesday (September 20, 2023) an invitation to the minister. The original request was for a summons, with mandatory presence, but it was converted, by agreement, into an invitation. Congressmen want to hear explanations about Dino’s statements about the Federal Police. Opposition deputies question the alleged interference in the corporation because of a speech by the minister during the inauguration of André Fufuca (Sport). At the time, Dino said: “I don’t have money, but I do have that police force.” According to him, the speech was taken out of context and was about the Safe Stadium Project, a government partnership to promote safety in stadiums.