Coach Inzaghi is betting a lot on him already against Napoli. And after a disappointing first part of the season, the Belgian forward has a duty to be decisive
When you talk about Inter and Lukaku it comes naturally to you to think of the great deal the club has done. For selling him for 115 million to Chelsea and then getting him back on loan. And from an economic point of view, there is no doubt that Inter have created a masterpiece and must somehow be grateful to the player. In all things, however, there is always a reverse side of the medal.
