In recent weeks, Chivas del Guadalajara have had major changes and so far they have been positive changes, since after the departure and removal of Ricardo Peláez from the sports management, Amaury Vergara has started a new project that to date has excited to the Chivas fans.
However, one of the situations that has left doubts in recent weeks is the confirmation of reinforcements, among which are the arrivals of Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos, although the fans are not entirely convinced with them.
Now, everything seems to indicate that the continuity of Ricardo Peláez was promising, and that is that according to the information from Jesus Hernandez in the program The Players, Peláez already had three important reinforcements agreed. Among them is Víctor Guzmán, defender of Xolos, Eduardo Aguirre of Club Santos and the most outstanding Luis Chávez of Club Pachuca, who had an excellent participation in Qatar 2022.
However, all these negotiations collapsed after Ricardo left Chivas and this complicated his arrival at the Guadalajara team.
It has even been said that in the transaction of Luis Chávez and his arrival at Chivas, they would have included Fernando Beltrán and Ángel Zaldívar.
