In Moto2 with the same team

The first Free Practice session of the Moto3 San Marino GP started with a bang David Alonsothe leading driver in the time standings but above all leading the championship with a 75-point advantage over Collin Veijer. A memorable season so far for the Colombian, also due to the recent official announcement from the team Asparagus: the 18-year-old, winner of seven races with the Spanish team, will continue his career with the latter also in 2025but in Moto2.

The perfect moment

A rumor that had been circulating for some time and that has now become official news for the main candidate to win the world title this season, with the South American commenting on his promotion as follows: “I think it’s the perfect time to move up a category – he declared – this year we are showing our strength in Moto3 and now, with this confirmation, the goal will be to move up to the intermediate category with the championship title. I am proud to be able to take this step with the CFMOTO Aspar Team, which for me is more than a team, it is my second family. They trusted me at the end of 2017, in the Spanish Championship, when I was eleven years old, and together we achieved everything. I want to continue growing with them and add more successes”.

Career successes

A champion in the European Talent Cup and the MotoGP Rookies Cup, Alonso made his debut in the MotoGP World Championship at Misano in 2021, before taking to the track the following year in Portugal with the Aspar team. Promoted for the full season from 2023, the Colombian has since then achieved a total of 11 victories in Moto3: “David is the best example of the work we have done with junior riders in recent years and it is a joy to be able to say that next year he will be one of our Moto2 riders. – he declared Jorge Martinezfounder of the Aspar team – He has grown with us and has reached a very high level in Moto3. We hope to end the year with the title and that he can make the jump to Moto2 as world champion”.