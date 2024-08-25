Juventus Turin prepare for their second match in the Serie A 2024/25 with the firm intention of continuing on the right foot after their resounding 3-0 victory against Como on the opening day.
Under the guidance of Thiago Motta, the team is undergoing a profound overhaul that has raised expectations both inside and outside the club. This transformation process has not been without drastic decisions, such as the exclusion of several big-name players. As Juventus move into this new era, their visit to Hellas Verona, also coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Napoli, will be a true test for Motta’s new lineup and strategy. With a rejuvenated and energized squad, Juventus arrive at the Marcantonio Bentegodi with a starting eleven that reflects their commitment to the future and the need for immediate results.
Below we will provide you with the possible lineup of Juventus Turin against Hellas Verona on matchday 2 of Serie A:
BY: Di Gregorio – Newly incorporated into the team, Di Gregorio has earned himself a place in the starting eleven after his solid performance in the first round. Reliable between the posts, his ability to read the game and make key saves will be fundamental in this match.
LD: Andrea Cambiaso – The young full-back has shown remarkable development in his game, combining defensive solidity with attacking forays. His ability to join the attack on the right flank offers Juventus a dangerous option in quick transitions.
CB: Federico Gatti – Reliable and confident, Gatti has been a constant presence in central defence. His ability to anticipate plays and strength in the air make him a key defensive pillar for Thiago Motta.
DFC: Bremer – The Brazilian has proven to be an elite defender, combining his imposing physique with an excellent reading of the game. Bremer will be essential to contain Hellas Verona’s attacks and maintain order at the back.
LI: Lucumí Cabal – Although his natural position is centre-back, Cabal has been adapted to the left-back position due to his versatility and ability to defend in one-on-one situations. His inclusion brings solidity to the defensive line.
MC: Locatelli – Locatelli is the driving force in Juventus’ midfield. His ability to distribute the ball, break lines and contribute defensively gives him a crucial role in Motta’s system.
MC: Khéphren Thuram – The young French talent has begun to establish himself as an important figure in midfield. With his imposing physique and ability to win back the ball, Thuram brings balance and presence to the midfield.
MCO: Kenan Yildiz – The young Turkish-German has been a revelation in pre-season and has gained Motta’s trust to play as the playmaker behind the striker. His vision and creativity are elements that can make the difference in Juventus’ attack.
ED: Timothy Weah – Son of the legend George Weah, Timothy brings pace, technique and constant danger on the right flank. His runs and crosses can be instrumental in creating scoring opportunities for Juventus.
EI: Samuel Mbangula – One of Juventus’ most promising young talents, Mbangula has impressed with his pace and one-on-one ability. His ability to create danger from the left flank will be key to destabilising the Verona defence.
DC: Vlahovic – The Serbian striker remains the main reference in Juventus’ attack. With his goalscoring instinct and ability to play with his back to goal, Vlahovic is the man to watch in attack, always ready to take advantage of any goal-scoring opportunity.
This is what Juventus’ possible lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: DiGregorio
Defenses: Cambiaso, Gatti, Bremer, Cabal
Midfielders: Locatelli, Thuram, Yildiz
Forwards: Weah, Mbangula and Vlahovic
