When everything seemed to indicate that Enzo Fernandez he was going to stay at Benfica in Portugal, with his move to Chelsea from England totally fallen, in the last hours it was raised again and now it seems to be closer than ever.
The Argentine midfielder, world champion with the national team and chosen as the best Under 20 footballer in the tournament, is desperately wanted by the “Blue” team of the Premier League, and in this case he seems to be willing to pay the fee for 120 million euros.
“Chelsea is once again in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. They want the player at all costs: Chelsea would be willing to pay a fee of 120 million euros. Benfica’s football president, Rui Costa, has no intention of accepting yet, but Chelsea will insist on closing the deal now.”published Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist specializing in the pass market.
January 31 will be the deadline to finalize transfers and it is one of the last opportunities that the American Todd Boehly, owner of Chelsea, has to acquire Enzo’s file, who has a contract until June 30, 2027.
Meanwhile, the footballer born in San Martín, who has already arranged a contract with the English institution, is waiting just as River Plate does, the club from which it emerged, because if the transfer were to materialize, more than 30 million euros would correspond to him. euro.
