FC Barcelona is standing out this season for being the most reliable defensive team in all of Europe. In the league championship, Marc André ter Stegen has only conceded 6 goals in the 18 games he has played. The German concedes a target every three games, which represents absolute record figures.
On Wednesday they will play the last game of the first round at Benito Villamarín at 9:00 p.m. against Real Betis. The German has a shot equaling the record of Liaño, who was the goalkeeper of Deportivo de La Coruña in the 1993-1994 season, who closed the first round of the championship having conceded, in the same way as Ter Stegen, only six goals. Marc André is 90 minutes away from matching that feat.
Liaño ended up being the Zamora of the competition with 18 goals conceded, since in the second round of the championship he received 12 goals. Barça’s defensive framework together with the excellent level of his goalkeeper may allow him to exceed the figures of one of the best campaigns of a goalkeeper in the entire history of La Liga.
Marc-André ter Stegen has managed to keep a clean sheet in the matches against Girona, Getafe, Atlético de Madrid, Almería, Valencia, Athletic Club, Villarreal, Celta, Mallorca, Elche, Cádiz, Sevilla, Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano. Only Real Madrid, Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Osasuna have managed to score against him. Real Madrid did it in a triple game (one of them a penalty), Real Sociedad had to resort to an own goal by Eric García, Osasuna scored from a corner after a resounding foul that the referee did not whistle and Espanyol also had to do it from eleven meters.
No one saw the extraordinary defensive level that this Barça is showing coming, nor the insurmountable recovery of a goalkeeper who seemed destined to never reach this unlikely level again.
