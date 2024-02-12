After last February 7 was Corrido singer Chuy Montana found dead on the side of the road Playas de Rosarito – Tijuanait has now been revealed that who was his driver was also murdered. His body was found wrapped in a blanket and his hands and feet were tied. Next to the body they left a narcomessage.

On the day of his murder, Chuy Montana was deprived of liberty in Playas de Rosarito with his driver. They were both staying in a hotel. It was a friend of 'war' corridos singer who was dedicated to being a driver for digital private transportation platforms and was also the one who accompanied Chuy Montana on his trips.

The day of the location of the lifeless body of Chuy Montananext to him was found a Renault Stepway vehicle model 2017 orange colorwhich was property of Chuy Montana's driver. This unit was turned on and next to it the police found several 9 millimeter caliber shell casings.

From the above, it is presumed that the kidnappers They were in that vehicle and After jumping from the Chuy Montaña vehicle, they decided to kill him shot on said road and then flee in other vehicles with his friendwho was also deprived of his liberty and later murdered.

He Chuy Montana's friend was found dead one day after the singer's murder, on Thursday, February 8. The Tijuana Municipal Police found his body sheltered in the Buena Vista neighborhood. Next to the body was a narcomessage.

The victim had identification, so it was known that he was Miguel Pavón. The relatives of the young man identified the body and they declared to the Prosecutor's Office that they had not heard anything from him the previous day.

He singer Chuy Montana became famous after will sign with the label of the vocalist of the group Fuerza Régida, Jesús Ortizwho met him singing at the San Ysidro checkpoint, on one of his crossings to California.