Sigla says that the objective of President Lula’s party is to publicize and “consolidate its project of power”

The New Party sued the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on Thursday (June 8.2023) against the PT’s request for a concession to have radio and TV channels from the federal government on Tuesday (June 6).

According to Novo, the objective of the president’s party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva It is “to disclose” the acronym and “consolidate your power project”.

“A political party with radio and TV concessions is something so surreal that not even the dictatorships that inspired the PT went that far”, said the president of the NewEduardo Ribeiro, on the caption’s Twitter profile.

In the letter, signed by the president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR)and by the secretary of the communication area, Jilmar Tattoo (PT-SP)and sent to the Ministry of Communications on Tuesday (June 6), the PT claims that an open channel would give the population the opportunity to effectively participate in the government.

“A proper communication channel would enable the fulfillment of a constitutional, legal and statutory duty, providing opportunities for political participation beyond the simple act of voting, adopting a true pedagogy of political-partisan participation”stated the acronym in the document.

The definition of the grant is up to the Presidency of the Republic. A survey carried out by the PT states that there are 49 vacant channels across the states and which can be granted by the government. According to the acronym, there is nothing in the legislation that prevents a political party from asking for a public radio and television concession.

“The granting of public radio and television channels will allow the party to expand its networks, now digital, bringing credible information to society, encouraging participation and political training. We comply with all the requirements determined by the Constitution for public concession of means of communication”said Gleisi Hoffmann.

For Jilmar Tatto, the channel will help “spread the ideas and proposals of militancy” of the PT. The secretary states that Lula’s acronym is “the largest left-wing political party in Latin America, with over 2.5 million members and affiliates, is organized in all capitals and in the vast majority of Brazilian municipalities”.