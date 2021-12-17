From March to June the automotive industry he had hoped for a year to conclude with the plus sign in the European market. Instead it seems that the negative trend, with a drop in sales, will continue until the end of the year 2021. Also in November there was a drop in sales compared to 2020, with a minus 20.5 percent which is substantially in line with what happened in the previous months.

From July onwards, with the even more negative exception of October (-30%), the auto market has lost between 19 and 23 percent compared to 2020 every single month. The causes, also reflecting on what has been declared in recent months by the manufacturers that are part of the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (which provided the sales data), have already given their reason for this decline: not a lack of product quality , but a general saving trend fueled by Covid uncertainties, combined with the semiconductor crisis. In reality, there is a point to underline that is hardly ever highlighted enough, namely that the majority of cars cost too much in relation to the average salaries obtained by the European population.

In November 2021, 713,346 cars were sold within the European Union. In terms of volume, in November it has not dropped so low since 1993. Among the major markets, Germany pays the most (-31.7%), while France is saved with a negative balance of 3.2% . The only markets to grow were those of Bulgaria, Ireland and Slovenia.

Incredibly, despite 2021 being the second year of the Covid pandemic, without particular lockdowns and in any case with a general recovery in consumption, the auto market is preparing, with these negative records, to obtain a worse result than in 2020. Only a positive month of December will be able to reverse the situation: now the annual balance for 2021-2020 is negative (-0.04%). From January to November 2021 three of the main markets are still profitable (Italy with + 8.6%, Spain with + 3.8% and France with + 2.5%. The hopes are based above all on them to close year with a few smiles.