by Ben Klayman

DETROIT (Reuters) – Rivian announced on Thursday that it will build a $5 billion factory in Georgia, its second unit in the United States, with the aim of expanding production.

In its first publicly released result since debuting last month, Rivian reported a net loss of $1.2 billion in the third quarter. Rivian shares tumbled 9.8% after the company said it expected output to fall below the 1,200 target for 2021. Pre-order numbers also frustrated Wall Street.

With a market cap of nearly $93 billion, Rivian made its Nasdaq debut in the world’s largest initial offering in 2021. The company raised nearly $14 billion at the IPO. Amazon owns 20% of Rivian and Ford about 12%.

The California-based company has struggled with the launch of its R1T pickup, R1S SUV and delivery van for Amazon as supply chain constraints, including chip shortages, hit automakers around the world.

Rivian’s Georgia plant will employ more than 7,500 people and build 400,000 vehicles a year. The new plant, scheduled to begin construction in mid-2022, will join the one in Illinois, which has an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles. The automaker intends to increase it to 200 thousand by 2023.

Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said earlier that Rivian plans to build at least 1 million vehicles a year by the end of the decade.

The day before, Rivian said it had around 71 thousand orders for R1T and R1S, compared to 55,400 informed at the end of October. The company had a net loss of $1.2 billion in the third quarter. Excluding a loss of $458 million after the convertible notes were issued, its adjusted loss was $776 million.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?